RailTel shares climb 2% on securing LoI worth Rs 217 crore; details here

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose 1.94 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 375.35 after securing a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project valued at around Rs 216.82 crore. Last checked, the stock was up 1.33 per cent at Rs 373.10. At this price, it has slipped 9.66 per cent on a monthly basis.

The rail PSU secured informed exchanges that it bagged the LoI from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd to implement Mukhyamantree Surakshit Sushaasit Shahar (Safe City). The project is to be executed by August 4, 2030.

Prior to this, RailTel received an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on August 1 for services amounting to Rs 166.38 crore. The completion date of this order is by July 31, 2028.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 36.43. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.80 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.35. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 9.88 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.80.

RailTel Corp, a Mini Ratna (Category-1) PSU, is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country with a pan-India optic fiber network. As of June 2025, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in the PSU.