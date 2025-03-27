RailTel shares slip 50% from record high, here's what analysts say 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd have halved from their all-time high in less than a year. The railway multibagger stock, which hit a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024 fell to a low of Rs 303 in the current trading session. RailTel Corp stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 306.90 against the previous close of Rs 308.10 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 308.10 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9852.81 crore.

Total 1.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.74 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025.

RailTel Corp stock is trading higher than 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages. The small cap share has lost 16.47 per cent in a year and fallen 24.13 per cent this year.



Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 300 and resistance at Rs 322. A decisive move above the Rs 322 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 340. The expected trading range will be between Rs 290 and Rs 340 for the short-term."

Amol Athawale, VP-technical Research, Kotak Securities said, "After a promising uptrend rally, the stock witnessed profit booking near the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) zone. However, the short-term trend of the stock is still on the positive side. Technically, on weekly charts, the stock has formed a reversal pattern, and on daily charts, it is holding a higher bottom formation, which is largely positive. For positional traders, the 20-day SMA at 295 will act as a key support zone. As long as the stock is trading above this level, the bullish formation is likely to continue. On the upside, the stock could retest the 50-day SMA or 340 resistance zone . A breakout above Rs 340 could push the stock up to the 350-355 range."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Railtel is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 337. A Daily close below support of 295 could lead to a target of 265 in the near term."

The fall in the stock comes ahead of record date for 2nd Interim dividend on April 2, 2025. The Board of Directors have declared second interim dividend at the rate of 10% of paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share).

RailTel Corporation is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and and project work services.