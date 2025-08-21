RailTel shares in focus today as firm wins two orders

Shares of RailTel are in news today after the railway sector firm said it has won two work orders worth Rs 50.42 crore from government agencies in Odisha and Kerala.

RailTel shares closed at ₹359.20 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,714 crore. The first order, amounting to Rs 15.42 crore, including tax, was awarded by the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (the Company) has received the work order from Higher Education Department, Govt Of Odisha for Work Order amounting to Rs. 15,42,08,471 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The scope of work covers the design and development of CMS-based bilingual websites for colleges under the department. The project is scheduled to be executed by February 19, 2026. RailTel received the work order on August 20, 2025.

The second order has been awarded by Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to Rs. 34.99 lakh.

The order is for the role of Data Centre Operator for the operation and maintenance of the State Data Centres for a period of five years.

Advertisement

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for Projects O&M of SDC amounting to Rs. 34,99,85,628 (Excluding Tax)," said RailTel.

The firm reported a 35% rise in net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. Net profit climbed to Rs 66 crore compared to Rs 48.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The firm clocked robust revenue growth, which expanded by 33.2% to Rs 743.8 crore from Rs 558 crore, showcasing RailTel's strong operational performance. The company's ability to consistently deliver substantial growth highlights its strategic initiatives and market positioning.