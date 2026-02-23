RailTel shares in focus today on Rs 1,136 crore order win; check details

Shares of Railtel Corporation are in news today as the state-run railway firm in consortium with Ashoka Buildcon, has been selected as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the modernization of offices of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps under the Government of Maharashtra.

The value of the order is Rs 1,136.18 crore.

"As per LoI, the accepted rate per page is Rs 24.75 (Page refers to a scanned single side page of a registered document). The consideration value is not stated in the LoI. The average no of pages scanned per years, over the last five years as per the RFP is 9.18 Cr pages. Accordingly, the expected financial impact for the five-year contract period will be approx Rs 1136.18 Crores. However, actual figures may vary," said RailTel

RailTel shares fell 1.44% to Rs 324.25 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 329. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 10.406 crore. Total 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.72 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 3.36 per cent in a year and lost 12.53% in six months.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 478.80 on June 10, 2025.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.