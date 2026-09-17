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RailTel shares rise 4% on Rs 63-crore order win from Prasar Bharati for WAVES OTT platform

RailTel shares rise 4% on Rs 63-crore order win from Prasar Bharati for WAVES OTT platform

RAILTEL251.95(3.06%)

RailTel shares were trading at Rs 262.15 on Thursday, up Rs 9.60, or 3.80%, from their previous close of Rs 252.55. The stock opened at Rs 254.55 and touched an intraday high of Rs 265.35.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 9:46 AM IST
RailTel shares rise 4% on Rs 63-crore order win from Prasar Bharati for WAVES OTT platformThe LoI was awarded by the Director General, Doordarshan, and the project is classified as a domestic service order.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose 4% on Thursday after the state owned telecom infrastructure company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) for additional features and services on its existing WAVES OTT platform.

According to an exchange filing dated September 16, 2026, the estimated value of the order is Rs 63,15,14,433, including taxes, or around Rs 63.15 crore.

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RailTel shares were trading at Rs 262.15 on Thursday, up Rs 9.60, or 3.80%, from their previous close of Rs 252.55. The stock opened at Rs 254.55 and touched an intraday high of Rs 265.35, while its intraday low stood at Rs 254.45.

The LoI was awarded by the Director General, Doordarshan, and the project is classified as a domestic service order.

What does the RailTel order involve?

As per the filing, the LoI is for additional features/services on the existing WAVES OTT platform. WAVES is Prasar Bharati's OTT platform. RailTel said the order is expected to be executed by February 11, 2029. The company received the LoI on September 16, 2026 according to the exchange disclosure.

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The filing also stated that the order does not fall under a related party transaction. RailTel said the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the order.

What does the order mean for RailTel?

The development adds another project to RailTel's order pipeline, with the company providing services related to Prasar Bharati's existing OTT platform.

However, the Rs 63.15crore value should not be interpreted as immediate revenue or profit for RailTel. The filing only establishes the estimated size of the LoI, while the project is scheduled to be executed over a longer period ending February 2029.

RailTel is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and provides telecom and digital infrastructure services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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