RailTel shares zoom 4% on order win from Puducherry Government and NMDC

Shares of RailTel zoomed over 4 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 129.05 on BSE on Thursday after the company received the work order from Govt. of Puducherry and NMDC Limited.

The company has received the work order from the government of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management for designing, and developing, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crores (estimated value including GST).

RailTel also received the work order from NMDC Limited for the implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC. The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crores

The Mini Ratna stock has delivered over 34 per cent return in the last six months.

Shares of RailTel hit a 52-week high of Rs 148.70 on November 28, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 84 on March 31, 2022.

Earlier this month, the company received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields Limited for providing MPLS VPN services at 529 locations under the SECL command area for a period of 5 years.