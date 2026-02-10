Railway PSU stock in focus: RailTel bags Rs 455 crore order from West Central Railway

RailTel Corporation of India shares are likely to be in focus on Tuesday following an order win announced by the Navratna PSU post market hours on Monday.

On Monday, shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.51% to close at Rs 332.30 apiece on BSE.

In an exchange filing on February 9, the state-run railway telecom infrastructure provider disclosed that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the West Central Railway, specifically from the Dy Cste/Project/Jbp.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Details of the West Central Railway Order

The estimated size of the order as per LoA stands at a staggering Rs 454.94 crore. According to the filing, this is a domestic project with a completion time of 960 days. The work is slated to be executed by September 24, 2028.

This order win comes soon after RailTel secured another order just a few days ago. On January 30, 2026, the company informed exchanges that it had bagged an order from the Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. That order, valued at Rs 94.23 crore, involves the supply, installation and commissioning of IP based video surveillance system in LHB coaches.