Railway stock: Jupiter Wagons cracks 13% from day's high as Q4 profit, sales fall

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd, which were trading higher earlier today, fell nearly 13 per cent from day's high, thanks to a disappointing set of March quarter results. On a consolidated basis, Jupiter Wagons reported a net profit of Rs 103 crore compared with Rs 105 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidated total income for the quarter also fell to Rs 1,057 crore from Rs 1,127 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company infromed stock exchanges.

Jupiter Wagons hit Rs 457.20 level in early trade, but fell to a low of Rs 398.65 following the Q4 results, down 13 per cent. It recovered some ground to eventually settle at Rs 411.85, still 10 per cent lower from day's high and 2.45 per cent below Friday's closing price of Rs 422.20.

Ebitda for the quarter edged higher to Rs 153 crore from Rs 147 crore YoY. Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6 per cent from 13.2 per cent YoY.

On the full financial year, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons said it was a transformative year for Jupiter Wagons — not only in terms of financial growth, with revenue surpassing Rs 4,000 crore and PAT reaching Rs 380 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year — but also through strategic milestones that are shaping the future of mobility in India.

"Our strong and consistent performance over the past three years reflects the resilience of our operating model and our unwavering commitment to delivering value to all stakeholders," he said.

Lohia said the momentum in the railway sector continued to be robust. He suggested that Jupiter Wagons secured a significant wheelset order from Braithwaite and a landmark Rs 600 crore contract from Ambuja Cement and ACC, reinforcing its leadership in freight solutions.

"Additionally, we won brake system contracts worth over Rs 215 crore—comprising Rs 150 crore for passenger brake systems and ₹65 crore for brake discs. In the electric mobility space, the inauguration of our state-of-the-art Pithampur facility marks a pivotal step for Jupiter Electric Mobility and India's sustainable transport journey," Lohia said.

He said the company has initiated battery production and supply to Indian Railways and private partners, and secured orders for complete Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

"Supported by an integrated ecosystem centered on reliability, efficiency, and sustainability, the Pithampur facility is a testament to our dedication to innovation, community development, and a cleaner, greener future,” he said.