Railway stock RailTel jumps 6% on Bihar govt orders; what Navratna PSU says

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd surged in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced it had secured multiple orders worth over Rs 400 crore from the Bihar government.

The stock jumped 6.03 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 366.65 apiece on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 345.80. At 9:37 am, shares were up 5.71 per cent at Rs 365.55, valuing the company at around Rs 11,767 crore. The scrip is trading nearly 38 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 265.30.

In a series of exchange filings on September 8, the Navratna PSU said it received work orders and Letters of Acceptance (LOA) from the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) for multiple projects.

The largest order, worth about Rs 257 crore, is for the procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms in government secondary and senior secondary schools, to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Other orders include the supply of teaching-learning material for Classes I to V in government schools, also to be executed by March 31, 2026, along with a work order for the SITC of an ISM lab.

On the technical front, RailTel shares are trading above their 5-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but remain below the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs. The stock’s one-year beta stands at 1.9, reflecting high volatility during the period.

The relative strength index (RSI) stood at 42.8, placing it in the mid-range, while the money flow index (MFI) was at 62.3, also indicating mid-range levels. On the BSE, about 4.09 lakh shares were traded, generating a turnover of Rs 14.85 crore.