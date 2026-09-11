Railway stocks: IRFC, IRCTC shares hit fresh 52-week lows; share price targets and more  

On similar lines, IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 80.04 in the current session. Market cap of the railway sector firm slipped to Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the railway stock is oversold on charts with its RSI falling below the 30 mark to 25.3.

IRFC stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Railway stocks have been falling as investors book profit amid lack of favourable cues. The railway sector as a whole is cooling down with some analysts even advising investors to exit on every rally.

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IRFC share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "IRFC is currently witnessing a range-bound trading structure, with strong support placed near Rs 76 and resistance around Rs 87. The stock has been consolidating within this broader range, indicating a period of base formation and accumulation. A decisive breakout above Rs 87, preferably supported by strong volumes and sustained price action, can signal the resumption of the uptrend and open the door for an upside move towards Rs 91. On the downside, Rs 76 remains the key support level, and any sustained break below this zone could weaken the current structure. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, the stock is expected to remain range-bound, with Rs 76– Rs 90 acting as the broader trading range. Traders can consider fresh positions only after confirmation of a breakout above Rs 87."

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "IRFC remains in a strong downtrend, trading below all major EMAs with weak RSI and continued lower high, lower-low formation. The major support has already been breached, indicating further downside risk. No recommendation to hold; existing positions can be exited."

IRCTC share price targets

On IRCTC, Patel said, "The stock is currently witnessing a range-bound trading structure, with strong support placed near Rs 450 and resistance around Rs 492. The stock has been consolidating within this broader range, indicating a period of base formation and accumulation. A decisive breakout above Rs 492, preferably supported by strong volumes and sustained price action, can signal the resumption of the uptrend and open the door for an upside move towards Rs 530. On the downside, Rs 450 remains the key support level, and any sustained break below this zone could weaken the current structure. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, the stock is expected to remain range-bound, with Rs 450–Rs 500 acting as the broader trading range. Traders can consider fresh positions only after confirmation of a breakout above Rs 492."

Jagad said IRCTC continues to trade in a clear bearish structure, below major EMAs with weak RSI and persistent selling pressure. The key support has already broken, weakening the overall setup. No recommendation to hold; existing positions can be exited.