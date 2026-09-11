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Railway stocks: IRFC, IRCTC shares hit fresh 52-week lows; share price targets and more  

Railway stocks: IRFC, IRCTC shares hit fresh 52-week lows; share price targets and more  

IRFC81.08(0.38%)

IRCTC stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 462.25 today. On similar lines, IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 80.04 in the current session.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Railway stocks: IRFC, IRCTC shares hit fresh 52-week lows; share price targets and more  IRFC stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Railway shares such as Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) hit their fresh 52 week lows on Friday. IRCTC stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 462.25 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 37,084 crore. IRCTC stock has approached the oversold zone with a stock's RSI at 30.5. A RSI below 30 mark indicates a stock has more sellers than buyers.

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The railway stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

On similar lines, IRFC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 80.04 in the current session. Market cap of the railway sector firm slipped to Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the railway stock is oversold on charts with its RSI falling below the 30 mark to 25.3.

IRFC stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Railway stocks have been falling as investors book profit amid lack of favourable cues. The railway sector as a whole is cooling down with some analysts even advising investors to exit on every rally.

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IRFC share price targets 

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "IRFC is currently witnessing a range-bound trading structure, with strong support placed near Rs 76 and resistance around Rs 87. The stock has been consolidating within this broader range, indicating a period of base formation and accumulation. A decisive breakout above Rs 87, preferably supported by strong volumes and sustained price action, can signal the resumption of the uptrend and open the door for an upside move towards Rs 91. On the downside, Rs 76 remains the key support level, and any sustained break below this zone could weaken the current structure. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, the stock is expected to remain range-bound, with Rs 76– Rs 90 acting as the broader trading range. Traders can consider fresh positions only after confirmation of a breakout above Rs 87."

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "IRFC remains in a strong downtrend, trading below all major EMAs with weak RSI and continued lower high, lower-low formation. The major support has already been breached, indicating further downside risk. No recommendation to hold; existing positions can be exited."

IRCTC share price targets

On IRCTC, Patel said, "The stock is currently witnessing a range-bound trading structure, with strong support placed near Rs 450 and resistance around Rs 492. The stock has been consolidating within this broader range, indicating a period of base formation and accumulation. A decisive breakout above Rs 492, preferably supported by strong volumes and sustained price action, can signal the resumption of the uptrend and open the door for an upside move towards Rs 530. On the downside, Rs 450 remains the key support level, and any sustained break below this zone could weaken the current structure. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, the stock is expected to remain range-bound, with Rs 450–Rs 500 acting as the broader trading range. Traders can consider fresh positions only after confirmation of a breakout above Rs 492."

Jagad said IRCTC continues to trade in a clear bearish structure, below major EMAs with weak RSI and persistent selling pressure. The key support has already broken, weakening the overall setup. No recommendation to hold; existing positions can be exited.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 12:10 PM IST
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