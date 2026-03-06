Railway stocks: Jupiter Wagons, IRCON, RVNL, Titagarh Rail among shares rallying up to 15%

Railway stocks such as Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among railway-linked stocks rallying up to 15 per cent in Friday's trade despite weakness in the broader stock market. Jupiter Wagons led the rally, rising 15.20 per cent to Rs 293.55 on BSE. The senior management of the company will be participating in a conference scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

IRCON International Ltd soared 12.13 per cent to Rs 150.15. RVNL advanced 6.58 per cent to Rs 298.55. As per a report by NDTV Profit, the Ministry of Railways is considering a major consolidation of its infrastructure arms, proposing a merger between IRCON International and RVNL. In the document, said the NDTV Profit report, the Ministry requested the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) to defer the selection process for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IRCON until further notice.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd climbed 4.35 per cent to Rs 687. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) was quoting 1.16 per cent higher at Rs 100. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd was trading 5.49 per cent higher at Rs 101.90. BEML also added 1.91 per cent to Rs 1,661.80. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose 6.27 per cent to Rs 299.80.

Last month the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved three major railway infrastructure projects with a total cost of Rs 9,072 crore. These projects, covering key regions in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, aim to enhance connectivity and support regional economic growth.

In the Budget 2026, the outlay for railway rolling stock was increased 13 per cent YoY from FY25 (BE) while that for civil construction (doubling, gauge conversion, new lines, etc) was flat YoY. Railways intends to buy a higher number of passenger coaches in FY26, which suggests more Vande Bharat tenders may get floated. Wagon procurement also remains in the fast lane, analysts noted.