Rain Industries soars 11% on Q1 turnaround profit; up 42% from 52-week low

With this rally, Rain Industries shares are now up nearly 42 per cent from their 52-week low of Rs 117.30.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025 12:43 PM IST
Rain Industries soars 11% on Q1 turnaround profit; up 42% from 52-week lowRain Industries Ltd: The company’s revenue from operations rose 7.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,401.3 crore, compared to Rs 4,094.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Rain Industries Ltd rallied nearly 11 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company reported a strong turnaround in its June 2025 quarter earnings. The specialty chemicals and carbon products maker posted a net profit of Rs 82.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 44.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Following the results, the stock surged 10.8 per cent to a high of Rs 168.65 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 152.20. At 11:33 am, the stock was trading 10.02 per cent higher at Rs 167.45. With this rally, Rain Industries shares are now up nearly 42 per cent from their 52-week low of Rs 117.30.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 7.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,401.3 crore, compared to Rs 4,094.1 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY26, the Rain Industries board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share on a face value of Rs 2 each.

From a technical standpoint, the scrip is trading above its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating strong bullish momentum.

In a stock exchange filing, Rain Industries outlined key strategic initiatives; the company said it is “conducting advanced research and testing of next-generation energy storage technologies” at its North America demonstration facility. Additionally, Rain Industries is continuing the development and refinement of its proprietary NOVARES product line to align with evolving market needs. 

To counter supply chain disruptions and reduce reliance on conventional inputs, the company is also “expanding the use of alternative raw materials.” “Investigating the application of biocarbon materials” within its carbon-based product portfolio, Rain Industries said in the statement.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 7, 2025 12:43 PM IST
