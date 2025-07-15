Rallis India Ltd, an agri solutions provider, reported a robust 98% year-on-year increase in net profit, reachingRs 95 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This significant rise in profit was driven by strong revenue and margin expansion, as the company's revenue from operations surged by 22% to Rs 957 crore compared to Rs 783 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the previous session, the stock climbed 2.91% to Rs 353.80 against the previous close of Rs 343.80 on BSE. Market cap of Rallis climbed to Rs 6,880 crore on BSE. Total 2.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.69 crore on BSE.

The operating level performance also saw a notable improvement, with EBITDA jumping 56.3% toRs 150 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 15.6% for the quarter. Such impressive financial results underscore the company's effective strategies and operational efficiency.

In a strategic executive change, Rallis India announced the appointment of Bhaskar Swaminathan as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from August 7, 2025. Swaminathan, who brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience across different industries, is currently the Business Finance Head India at Tata Chemicals Ltd. His appointment follows the decision of the board, based on recommendations from the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to relieve Subhra Gourisaria from her role as CFO, effective July 24, 2025. Gourisaria will be joining another Tata Group company. This leadership transition is expected to further strengthen the company's financial management and strategic direction.

Advertisement

Following the announcement of its robust financial performance and executive changes, shares of Rallis India closed at Rs 353.80 on the BSE, marking an increase of Rs 10.00 or 2.91% by the end of the trading session on Monday. The results were released after market hours, reflecting investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory. The company's strategic focus on exceeding industry growth averages over the next five years remains a key priority, aligning with its recent financial achievements and leadership enhancements. Such a forward-looking approach is likely to sustain its competitive edge in the market.