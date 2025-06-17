Raminfo, NBCC, INOX India shares in focus after order wins; key details

Shares of Raminfo Ltd, NBCC India, Siemens India and Inox India were trading mixed after the companies reported updated stock exchanges about their recent order wins. While Siemens and Raminfo shares rose up to 20 per cent following the order updates, Inox India and NBCC India were muted, in line with the broader stock market movement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Raminfo hit their 20 per cent upper circuit limits at Rs 92.66 after the company won Rs 474 crore order from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation through a consortium led by the company (51 per cent).

"Raminfo has ventured into smart energy solutions to build a future with green and sustainable energy. The scope of the order includes the Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning, along with Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 25 years, of Rooftop Solar (RTS) Photovoltaic Power Projects to be installed on buildings owned by the State Government and its undertakings across Rajasthan, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) aggregating to a total capacity of 73 MW," it said.

NBCC India shares rose 0.81 per cent to hit a high of Rs 123.10 after announcing Rs 173 crore order win. The order has been received from UCO Bank and included construction of high rise structure for UCO Bank I-lead Office with Green Build Rating at New Town

Kolkata.

Advertisement

In the case of Inox India, the company said it has received orders worth Rs 373 crore in the ongoing financial year so far, across all the business segments of Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG and Beverage Kegs.

"The order split includes Rs 151 crore in the Cryo-scientific Solutions segment, Rs 141 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, and Rs 71 Cr in the LNG segment. These orders reflect continued trust from global and domestic customers in INOX India's advanced cryogenic systems and capabilities," it said.

This stock was down 0.30 per cent at Rs 1,179.

Shares of Siemens rose 3 per cent in Tuesday's following the announcement that its consortium secured a contract to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project. The consortium, involving Siemens Limited and Siemens Mobility GmbH, will implement advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies in the project.

Advertisement

The company’s stock advanced 2.85 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 3,364 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the announcement. The undertaking is part of a contract with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).