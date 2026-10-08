Ray Dalio warns AI bubble could burst; what Indian stock investors should know

Data showed the 10-year yield climbed to 5.368 per cent in the morning, a level not seen since 2002. Behind this trend lies a powerful combination of factors: elevated sovereign debt burdens, trade fragmentation, war-induced inflationary pressures and substantial capital requirements related to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"Together, these forces are reducing global savings availability and raising equilibrium real interest rates," Systematix said this week.

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The domestic brokerage noted that the optimistic assumption that AI-driven productivity gains will rapidly neutralise inflation remains uncertain, saying rising CDS spreads among several AI-related businesses suggest that the market may be overestimating the timing and magnitude of these productivity benefits.

"If gains prove back-loaded rather than immediate, the crowding-out effects of AI capital expenditure may persist until at least 2028, keeping inflation and real interest rates higher than currently anticipated," it said this week.

In India's context, Systematix said the ongoing market correction reflects a reassessment of earnings and valuations in a more persistent geopolitical and inflationary environment, not a passing dip in sentiment.

"Headline macro indicators remain resilient, but GST collections and corporate earnings show

weaker domestic value addition and demand. We therefore maintain a cautious medium-term earnings outlook and expect sector- and stock-specific opportunities to outperform momentum-driven themes," it said.

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For now, MSCI India’s AI-exposed market cap sits at just 16 per cent, dwarfed by 70-80 per cent in Korea and Taiwan, and 30-50 per cent in China and Japan. Since Indian market’s AI-exposed share is far below regional peers such as Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan, it remained the least correlated major markets to the global AI theme.

Data showed Nifty and Sensex are down 11 per cent each in the past one year against 52-115 per cent rise in, Japan Korea and Taiwan indices.

MOFSL in a strategy note said the strong and sustained performance of AI-related equities has continued to attract a disproportionate share of global capital. Any meaningful moderation in the AI trade could trigger a reallocation of capital toward EMs, including India, which has seen relative pressure as global flows have remained concentrated in AI and technology-led themes, it said.

