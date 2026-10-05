Raymond shares jump 10% to hit record high; Raymond Realty gains 7%: What analysts say

Last month, the company informed the bourses that its aerospace and defence unit, JK Maini Global Aerospace Ltd, emerged as the successful bidder in a tender process conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and defence OEM for the assembly of wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

Following the demerger of its lifestyle and real estate verticals into independent entities, Raymond now has two core businesses within its Engineering vertical -- Tools and Auto Components, and Aerospace and Defence.

Raymond's engineering business manufactures files and hand tools. With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Ltd (MPPL), Raymond's engineering business has also forayed into the aerospace and defence sector.

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said Raymond's expansion of its precision engineering business into aerospace manufacturing could support its longer-term prospects.

"Raymond is expanding its precision engineering division into aerospace manufacturing, which is one of the sunrise sectors in India. The company's order book and earnings visibility look promising from a medium- to long-term perspective. Investors with a long-term horizon can hold on to the counter," Bathini also stated.

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Raymond is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 1,450. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 1,142 could trigger a drop towards Rs 964 in the near term."

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Another group company stock, Raymond Realty Ltd, also settled with sharp gains today. The stock gained 6.77 per cent to close at Rs 691.95, taking its six-month gain to 64.42 per cent.

On Raymond Realty, WealthMills' Bathini suggested that investors can hold the stock and consider buying on dips from a long-term perspective.

Meanwhile, Raymond Realty reported strong operational performance for the second quarter of FY27, with provisional pre-sales rising 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 902 crore during July-September 2026.

Collections also increased 67 per cent YoY to Rs 682 crore during the quarter, according to the company's provisional operational update.