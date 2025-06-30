Shares of Raymond Ltd surged 15.05 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 718.05. The sharp rally comes just a day ahead of the listing of realty arm Raymond Realty on the stock exchanges, scheduled for July 1, following its demerger from Raymond.

Raymond witnessed heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 4.37 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 30,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 30.44 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,748.70 crore.

Raymond Realty was demerged from Raymond Ltd effective May 1, 2025, under a 1:1 demerger ratio, meaning every shareholder of Raymond Ltd will receive one share of Raymond Realty. The Raymond Group will now operate through three focused verticals: lifestyle, real estate and engineering.

As per SBI Securities, Raymond Realty's shares could list between Rs 897 and Rs 1,430, while Ventura Securities has pegged the listing price at Rs 1,383 apiece.

Ahead of the listing, Raymond Realty has strengthened its leadership, appointing Gautam Hari Singhania as Chairman and elevating Harmohan Sahni to the role of Managing Director and CEO.

In a message to shareholders, Singhania unveiled "Raymond 2.0", a transformation strategy aimed at reshaping the century-old conglomerate into a modern, purpose-led enterprise aligned with India's growth story.

"This milestone, marked by the listing of Raymond Realty, represents our commitment to delivering exceptional shareholder value and sets the stage for our ambitious journey to build a global Indian powerhouse," he stated.

Commenting on the development, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, recommended investors consider buying Raymond Realty at current levels. For Raymond Ltd, however, he advised against fresh entries, suggesting existing shareholders should continue to hold their positions.