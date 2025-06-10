Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
CRR cut likely to boost NIMs by 3-12 bps: Nomura

CRR cut likely to boost NIMs by 3-12 bps: Nomura

The Reserve Bank of India announced a 50 bps cut in benchmark rate, exceeding expectations, and lowered the CRR by 100 bps to release Rs 2.5 trillion liquidity. The RBI's stance is now neutral, indicating limited future rate cuts.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025 2:53 PM IST
CRR cut likely to boost NIMs by 3-12 bps: NomuraRBI has altered its policy stance from accommodative to neutral, suggesting that the market should not expect further substantial rate cuts in the near future
SUMMARY
  • RBI cuts repo rate by 50 basis points exceeding market expectations
  • CRR reduced by 100 basis points to 3% in phased manner from September 2025
  • Liquidity infusion aims to support banks’ profitability and lending capacity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a significant move in its monetary policy, cutting the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, a figure that surpasses the anticipated 25 basis points. This decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance system liquidity and stimulate credit growth. Simultaneously, the RBI has altered its policy stance from accommodative to neutral, suggesting that the market should not expect further substantial rate cuts in the near future. The move aims to balance the economic growth while managing inflationary pressures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition to the rate cut, the RBI has lowered the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 3%, which will be implemented in four tranches starting from the fortnight beginning 6 September 2025. This action is expected to infuse approximately Rs 2.5 trillion of liquidity into the financial system, said Japanese brokerage Nomura. The reduction in CRR is anticipated to provide a cushion for net interest margins (NIMs), profitability, and earnings per share (EPS) for banks, potentially boosting NIMs by 3-12 basis points and EPS by 2-8%. These measures come as system loan growth has moderated to 9.8% as of May 2025. However, with the recent policy actions, the RBI expects system loan growth to improve to 12% year-on-year by FY26.

Advertisement

The RBI's recent actions include the injection of Rs 9.5 trillion of durable liquidity since January 2025, relaxation of Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) norms, and reduction of risk weights on loans to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). These measures, coupled with an overall repo rate cut of 100 basis points since February 2025 and a cumulative CRR cut of 150 basis points since December 2024, aim to revive credit growth.

The potential positive impact on return on assets (RoA) is more pronounced for private banks, which have greater flexibility in adjusting CRR compared to public sector banks, said the  brokerage. Additionally, the RBI's strategic focus on liquidity infusion is expected to bolster the banking sector's resilience, enabling it to support economic recovery more effectively, it added. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 10, 2025 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today