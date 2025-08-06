RBI Monetary Policy: Banking stocks rise; auto, real estate shares down ahead of key rate decision

Rate sensitive stocks such as banking, auto and real estate were in focus ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates set to be announced today. While banking stocks were trading in the green, auto and realty stocks saw a selling right ahead of the policy meet announcement today.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, started off its three-day meeting on Monday amid mounting calls for a final 25 basis point repo rate cut.

On June 6, 2025, the RBI announced a 25 bps repo rate cut, lowering it to 5.50%. This was the third straight cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in 2025, led by a similar reduction in April.

The BSE bankex rose 194 pts to 61,814 against the previous close of 61,620. Stocks such as Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank , SBI, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank rose up to 1% in early deals. Nifty Bank rose 125 pts to 55,485.

BSE auto index fell 246 points to 53,115. BSE realty index also slipped 83 pts to 6967.

Meawnhile, Sensex fell 28 points to 80,674 and Nifty slipped 24 points to 24,624 ahead of the decision on RBI Monetary Policy today.