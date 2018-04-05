RBI monetary policy: Interest rate sensitive stocks rally after status quo on repo rate

Shares of interest rate-sensitive sectors such as auto, banking and realty rallied on the bourses after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged in its first monetary policy announcement for this fiscal today. The RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 6%. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks.

The reverse repo rate at which banks deposit their money with RBI remains unchanged at 5.75%.

Even as interest rates are inching upwards globally, the RBI kept key rates unchanged. Last month, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled that it is on track to raising rates two more times in 2018.

Banking stocks which had been rallying since morning on hopes that RBI would keep key policy rates unchanged rose further after the central bank announced the first monetary policy of FY 19. The BSE bankex rose 2.18% or 586 points to 27,531 level.

All 10 components of the index were trading green. Bank of Baroda (3.89%), SBI (3.16%) and ICICI Bank (3.15%) were the top gainers on the index.

Bank Nifty too rose 2.02% or 496 points to 24,626 level.

Auto stocks too extended gains with Tata Motors (3.88%), Hero MotoCorp (3%), and MRF (2.86%) rising the most on the BSE auto index.

The index was trading 1.91% or 478 points higher at 25, 362 level.

The outcome of the MPC meeting was keenly awaited by stakeholders amid pressure on RBI to cut interest rates in the wake of declining retail inflation and the need to fuel growth momentum.

In the realty segment, IndiaBulls Real Estate (5.06%) DLF (3.75%), Prestige Estates Projects 2.93 per cent were the top gainers on the BSE realty index which jumped 2.74% to 2,286.32 points.