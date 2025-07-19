RBL Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit drops 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore; NII slips 13%

RBL Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 200 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a sharp 46 per cent decline year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 372 crore in the same period last year. The drop was primarily attributed to softer interest income and rising operational costs.

The bank's net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 1,481 crore, down 13 per cent from Rs 1,700 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.50 per cent for the quarter.

On a sequential basis, however, RBL Bank saw a strong rebound in profitability, with net profit jumping 192 per cent from Rs 69 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

The lender reported a 9 per cent YoY growth in its net advances, which stood at Rs 94,431 crore as of the June 2025 quarter. Within this, secured retail advances surged 23 per cent YoY, while overall retail advances saw a modest growth of 5 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 56,625 crore. However, the unsecured retail loan segment witnessed a decline of 10 per cent YoY. The bank's retail-to-wholesale loan mix stood at 60:40.

The bank's total deposits grew 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,12,734 crore. Current and savings account (CASA) deposits also rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 36,614 crore. The CASA ratio remained stable at 32.5 per cent.

On the asset quality front, RBL Bank posted a gross non-performing asset (GNPA) of 2.78 per cent, while the net NPA stood at 0.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of RBL Bank settled 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 263.15 on Friday.