RBL Bank shares in focus today; here's why 

Shares of private sector lender RBL Bank are in focus today after the bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated February 25, 2026, has cleared SBI Mutual Fund's stake acquisition up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank.

RBL Bank shares ended 1.38% higher at Rs 329.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 329.80. Market cap of the bank rise to Rs 20,370 crore.

Total 5.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.78 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RBL Bank stands at 62.7, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. RBL Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The bank received the RBI's approval via email on February 25, 2026. As per the RBI letter, SBI Mutual Fund has been permitted to buy the major shareholding within one year from the date of the letter. The bank must ensure that its aggregate holding does not exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights at any time.

"Further in the event, if the aggregate holding of SBI Mutual Fund, falls below 5% at any point of time, prior approval of RBI will be required to increase it to 5% or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank," said RBL Bank.

SBI Mutual Fund held 1.88 % of the equity share capital of the Bank as of February 20, 2026.

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBI Mutual Fund and is subject to conditions specified in the RBI letter.