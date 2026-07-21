Recent D-st debutant to consider bonus, dividend within a month of listing; stock soar 20%

Shares of recently listed Aastha Spintex hogged the spotlight on Tuesday after the company announced to host its board meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at its registered office in Halvad, Gujarat. The board has listed three agenda items, which shall have a major impact for shareholders, if approved.

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Listed just weeks ago, on July 06, Aastha Spintex said that the company board may consider issue of bonus shares, final dividend for the shareholders for the financial year 2025-26 and introduction of forward-integrated textile products, said the company in its exchange filing dated Monday, July 20.

Following the announcement, shares of Aastha Spintex soared 20 per cent, hitting its upper circuit limit at Rs 129.80 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 570 crore. The stock settled at Rs 108.20 on Monday.

"The Board will evaluate issuance of fully paid bonus shares to existing shareholders in the ratio of up to one new equity share for every one share currently held. The proposal, if cleared, will capitalise free reserves. No fresh funds are being raised. A formal record date, ratio, and timeline will be announced only after the board’s decision," it said in the filing.

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The company board will consider declaring a final dividend upto 100 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 per share or up to Rs 10 per equity share," it added. "The Board will deliberate on a strategic proposal to introduce forward-integrated textile products, including Grey Fabric and other value-added fabric products, under the its proprietary in-house brand."

To recall, shares of Aastha Spintex were listed earlier this month, when the company raised a total of Rs 170 crore from its primary offering selling its shares for Rs 125-136 apeice, with a lot size of 110 equity shares between June 29-July 1. The stock was listed at Rs 130 apeice, a discount of more than 4 per cent from its IPO price. The stock is currently trading below its IPO price of Rs 136.