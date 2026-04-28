Shares of Adani Power hit their record high ahead of Q4 earnings set to be announced today. Adani Power stock rose over 1% to a record high of Rs 223.50 today powered by intense summer season demand and its expansion into nuclear energy. Adani Power stock logged a previous close of Rs 218.05. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4.25 lakh crore. A total of 12.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.45 crore.

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The company has incorporated two new subsidiaries, Adani Atomic Energy Ltd. (AAEL) and Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Ltd. (RRAEL), signaling entry into the nuclear power sector.

The earnings are likely to be announced during market hours.

Meanwhile, the multibagger stock has gained 391% in three years and zoomed 1068% in five years. It has risen 44% in a month. The strong rally in the Adani Power stock has been accompanied by high volatility in a year, signals its one year beta of 1.06.

In terms of technicals, the Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Adani Group stock is strongly overbought on charts with a RSI of 87, signalling there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

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"We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (“Results”)," said the firm.

Investors’ call

The company will hold investor / analyst call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to discuss the Results and business outlook. Details of the call will be intimated and published on the Company’s website in due course.

Adani Power Q3 earnings

In Q3, net profit fell 18.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,479.58 crore compared with Rs 3,057.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 16.03 per cent from Rs 2,952.78 crore. Revenue from operations fell 8.92 per cent YoY to Rs 12,451.44 crore from Rs 13,671.18 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell 7.47 per cent from Rs 13,456.84 crore.