Multibagger stock: Shares of multibagger Data Patterns India (Ltd), which rose 90% in three months, is witnessing some profitbooking today. In the current session, Data Patterns shares slipped 7.5% from record high of Rs 4,193 they touched in the previous session. Market cap of Data Patterns fell to Rs 22,264 crore. In fact, the defence stock fell 5% intraday to Rs 3881 against the previous close of Rs 4134.35.

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The defence stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2028.70 on April 25, 2025.

The multibagger stock has risen 20% in two weeks and 51% in 2026.It has more than doubled investor wealth in three years with returns of 140%.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.25, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Data Patterns stands at 78.7, signaling the stock is overbought on charts. Data Patterns stock is trading higher than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, which indicates its bullish movement.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi advises booking profit in the stock.

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"Support is placed at Rs 4000 , while resistance stands at Rs 4200. A decisive breakout above Rs 4200 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 4300. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 3900 –Rs 4300 range," said Patel.

Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities said, "The outperformance has been relatively stronger than many other stocks in its sector. Unless we see a fall towards Rs 3,500, the overall outperformance is likely to continue, and the stock can move towards Rs 4,500–5,000 in the medium to long term."

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.