Redington, Adani Power, Netweb Tech, Lupin among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week on a positive note, logging their third straight week of gains. Both indices rose nearly 1 per cent during the week, supported by positive cues from India–US trade talks and the US Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Adani Power, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Nazara Technologies, Pidilite Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, and BEML are among dozens of stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Results next week: Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Amanta Healthcare, Vikran Engineering, Asian Hotels (West) and PTL Enterprises will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Redington: IT distribution major Redington informed stock exchanges on Saturday that its Turkish step-down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar, has signed an agreement worth about $8 million to assign a device distribution and supply agreement of its unit Arena Connect to Turkey-based Datagate Bilgisayar.

Swan Defence And Heavy Industries: The company has inked an MoU with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for a Rs 4,250 crore investment aimed at transforming India’s shipbuilding sector.

Lupin: Pharma major Lupin on Saturday informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed a product-specific pre-approval inspection at its Pune Biotech facility, conducted between September 8 and September 19.

Piramal Enterprises: The company said its CFO and Key Managerial Personnel, Upma Goel, will step down on September 30, 2025. Goel, who resigned in July citing career aspirations, exits soon after the company’s merger with Piramal Finance Limited was cleared by the NCLT Mumbai bench.

Shipping Corporation of India: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country's leading oil companies—Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

PNC Infratech: The company has bagged a new project from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation in Bihar, which is valued at Rs 495.54 crore.

Netweb Technologies: The company has secured a purchase order valued at approximately Rs 450 crore, excluding applicable taxes for the supply of its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems.