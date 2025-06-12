Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells stake in Nazara Technologies stock, check details

Prominent investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has divested a portion of her stake in Nazara Technologies Ltd. over the past week. She sold 17.38 lakh shares between June 2 and June 6, 2025. The average trading price during this period was Rs 1,255.4 per share, translating to a total transaction value of Rs 218 crore. Following this sale, Jhunjhunwala's stake has decreased from 7.05% to 5.07% of the company's equity.

The stock closed at Rs 1273.85, up 0.49% in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,161 crore. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,326.5, having appreciated by 10% over the last month. This positive momentum is indicative of strong investor confidence and the company's robust market position.

This move reflects a strategic decision to adjust her investment portfolio, possibly influenced by the stock's recent performance and market conditions. Notably, such decisions are often driven by broader market dynamics and individual financial strategies.

At present, the remaining stake held by Rekha Jhunjhunwala is valued at Rs 568.5 crore. Industry peers, including Madhusudan Kela, hold significant stakes, with his Cohesion Mk Best Ideas sub-trust owning a 1.31% share. This demonstrates a collective investor interest in the company's potential growth.

Mutual funds in India possess a 9.59% stake in Nazara Technologies, with SBI Mutual Fund owning 8.37% of this total. Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a renowned early backer of Nazara, held over 10% of the company by the end of June 2022. The stock's recent performance has been noted as it trades near its peak, driven by strategic investor activities and market trends. This dynamic environment underscores the importance of strategic investment decisions and the impact of influential investors on market perceptions. The interplay of these factors continues to shape the investment landscape for Nazara Technologies.