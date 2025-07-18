Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the holding company for all retail businesses under RIL, on Friday announced the acquisition of iconic global appliance brand Kelvinator, marking a decisive step in its bid to dominate India's burgeoning consumer durables market. The move is in line with its vision to make premium lifestyles more accessible to Indian consumers.

Kelvinator, renowned for pioneering electric refrigeration and boasting over a century of trust and innovation, holds a special place in Indian households. The brand rose to prominence in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, "The Coolest One," and has long been associated with durability, innovation and high performance in home appliances.

By integrating Kelvinator's legacy with its vast retail network, Reliance aims to unlock significant consumer value and accelerate growth in the premium home appliances market. The synergy is set to ensure that high-quality products are within reach of every Indian household, enhancing daily life.

"Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful and future-ready," said Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). "The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers."

Reliance Retail is eyeing deep category expansion, stronger consumer engagement and long-term growth through this acquisition. The company sees immense opportunity in India's evolving aspirations, especially in the premium appliance segment and believes Kelvinator's trusted name and global product lineage will be a catalyst in accelerating this transformation.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3,30,870 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,053 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, shares of RIL were last seen trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,474, in line with the broader weakness in domestic equity benchmarks.