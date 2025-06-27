Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Hindustan Copper: 3 stocks to trade for short term

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Thursday amid expiry of June series F&O contracts, supported by stability in the Middle East, eased down US dollar and low crude oil price. BSE Sensex soared 1,000.36 points, or 1.21 per cent, to settle at 83,755.87, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 304.25 points, or 1.21 per cent to close at 25,549 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Axis Bank Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Hindustan Copper | Buy | Target Price: Rs 300-312 | Stop Loss: Rs 250

Hindustan Copper has registered a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern, signaling a bullish trend reversal. The successful retest of the breakout zone and subsequent rebound underscore the strength and validity of the breakout. The move is supported by a notable rise in volume, reflecting strong buying interest. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the positive price structure. It remains well above its 21- and 55-EMA, confirming bullish momentum. A RSI of 67 and bullish bias on MACD further affirm the stock’s potential to outperform in the near term.



Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,580 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,420

Reliance Industries has staged a breakout from a rising channel pattern, reinforcing the continuation of its upward trajectory. This breakout, backed by increased volumes, highlights fresh accumulation by market participants. The stock maintains a structure of ascending peaks and troughs, indicating a steady uptrend. It is positioned above its 21- and 55-period exponential moving averages, affirming positive price action. With the RSI at 68 and a constructive setup on the MACD, momentum remains strong yet balanced. These technical signals collectively suggest further upside potential in the short to medium term.



Axis Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,315 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,170

Prices of Axis Bank have witnessed a decisive breakout from a broad-based inverse head & shoulders formation, signaling a bullish trend reversal. This breakout is corroborated by a significant uptick in volumes, indicating accumulation by market participants. The price structure continues to exhibit a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, underscoring a well-established uptrend. The stock is trading above its 21- and 55-period exponential moving averages, affirming sustained momentum. A 60-level RSI and bullish crossover with positive divergence on the MACD further reinforce the strength of the breakout, suggesting continued relative outperformance ahead.