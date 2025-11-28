Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Samvardhana Motherson: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post mild gains on Thursday after a volatile trading session even as they scaled new all time highs after 14 months. Profit booking at higher levels dented the sentiments and focus has shifted to macroeconomic cues. BSE Sensex rose 110.87 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 85,720.38, while NSE's Nifty50 added 10.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 26,215.55 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Reliance Industries (RIL), Samvardhana Motherson International and ICICI Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 126-134 | Stop Loss: Rs 108

Samvardhana Motherson has moved out of a symmetrical triangle base, confirming a transition from contraction to directional strength. The breakout comes alongside a reclaim of major EMAs, reflecting improving trend stability and renewed buying interest. The rising slope of the trend structure and sustained momentum cues suggest strengthening participation on the upside. Overall, the price action now reflects a constructive setup with a favourable trajectory for continuation.



ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,440-1,470 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,350

ICICI Bank has triggered a strong bullish signal by breaking out of a complex inverse head & shoulders formation, marking a clear reversal of prior weakness. The price has reclaimed momentum with a robust move above clustered moving averages, highlighting renewed buyer dominance. This pattern breakout reinforces a positive structural shift, positioning the stock for continued upside traction as long as it maintains stability above the breakout region.



Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,620-1,660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,508

Reliance has broken out from a well-defined inverse head & shoulders pattern on the weekly chart, signalling a strong continuation of its broader uptrend. The breakout reflects renewed buying interest after a prolonged consolidation phase, supported by steady higher lows and firm positioning above key moving averages. This structure indicates strengthening bullish momentum, with the stock poised for further upside as long as it holds above the breakout zone.