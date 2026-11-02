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Reliance Industries shares surge 12%, biggest single-day gain since April 2020

Reliance Industries shares surge 12%, biggest single-day gain since April 2020

RELIANCE1,300.00(11.60%)

This comes as the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported a 40.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,548 crore in the second quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 5:11 PM IST
Reliance Industries shares surge 12%, biggest single-day gain since April 2020The sharp rise boosted the market capitalisation (m-cap) of India's most valuable company by around Rs 1.83 lakh crore, taking it closer to Rs 17.6 lakh crore.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied on Monday, registering their biggest single-day gain since April 2020, according to Bloomberg data. The stock jumped 11.60 per cent to close at Rs 1,300 on NSE. The sharp rise boosted the market capitalisation (m-cap) of India's most valuable company by around Rs 1.83 lakh crore, taking it closer to Rs 17.6 lakh crore.

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This comes as the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported a 40.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,548 crore in the second quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 28.57 per cent YoY to Rs 3,32,861 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26.

Alongside announcing its quarterly earnings, RIL said its board has approved a resolution to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Meanwhile, newly-listed Jio Platforms Ltd reported consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 47,485 crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY. Its quarterly EBITDA increased 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 21,879 crore. Jio is RIL's digital services and telecommunications arm.

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Jio reported double-digit revenue growth across its connectivity and digital services businesses, at 11 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. EBITDA growth of around 17 per cent was supported by revenue growth and operating leverage, with margins improving 250 basis points (bps) YoY.

The company generated free cash flow (EBITDA less cash capital expenditure) of Rs 32,130 crore in the first half of FY27, marking a 98 per cent increase from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, Jio said it crossed two milestones, taking its 5G mobility subscriber base beyond 300 million and its fixed broadband subscriber base past 30 million. Its total subscriber base stood at 542.4 million, with trailing 12-month net additions of 36 million.

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Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 218.8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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