Reliance Infra share price: Why this Anil Ambani stock jumped 4% today

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infra) rose 4 per cent on Tuesday after the Anil Ambani-led company secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC, a Navratna PSU, for a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Once commissioned, the project is seen adding 700 MW of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of BESS capacity to Reliance Group’s portfolio, further consolidating its position in new energy solutions.

The winning tariff was discovered at Rs 3.13/kWh, placing the project among the most competitive in India’s clean energy transition, Reliance Infra said in a note.

Following the development, Reliance Infra share climbed 3.60 per cent to hit a high of Rs 271.85 apiece. This was the third straight day of rise for the ADAG stock.

The project forms part of an NHPC tender that drew bids from 15 participants, of which 14 qualified for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed nearly four times, underscoring strong industry appetite for dispatchable renewable energy projects.

Reliance Power, another listed entity of the Reliance Group, already operates a renewable portfolio of nearly 2.5 GW of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity. With the latest win, the Group’s clean energy pipeline expands to over 3 GWp of solar DC capacity and 3.5 GWh of BESS capacity, making it the country’s largest player in the integrated solar-plus-BESS segment.

This successful bid highlights Reliance Group’s growing foothold in India’s renewable energy sector.

Meanwhile, the company informed stock excahnges that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench, in its order dated August 18, 2025, has admitted the Petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 filed by State Bank of India under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), against SU Toll Road Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for a claim amount of Rs 358.70 crore (including interest).

"The concession period is valid upto January 14, 2033. The company's entire exposure is already provided for and accordingly no impact is envisaged," Reliance Infra said.

Also, in a statement on Monday, Reliance Infra said it has incorporated a joint venture named GDL - Reliance Solar Pte Ltd in Bhutan. The JV is incorporated under Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) in the Bhutan. Reliance Power Limited, the associate company, also holds 25 per cent of the share capital in GRSPL indirectly through REPL. The acquisition of stake in GRSPL is at arm’s length, Reliance Infra said post market hours of Monday.

Reliance Infrastructure is among India’s largest infrastructure companies, executing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) across high-growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail, and defence.