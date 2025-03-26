Reliance Infrastructure shares jump 10% today; here's what near-term charts look like

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rose sharply in Wednesday's trade, climbing 10.12 per cent to hit a high of Rs 262.20. Last checked, the stock was up 6.34 per cent at Rs 253.20. At this price, it has corrected 20.68 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Along with the price action, the scrip today logged high trading volume on BSE as well. Around 19.40 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 3.63 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 49.38 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,041.93 crore.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities said RInfra's stock by and large moves on speculation and is suitable only for high-risk appetite investors. They should maintain a strict stop loss while taking any positions, he underscored.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 248 and resistance at Rs 265. A decisive move above Rs 265 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 270. The expected trading range will be between Rs 245 and Rs 270 for the short term."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 57.52. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 4.19 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.23. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)60.46 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)29.27. According to Trendlyne data, RInfra has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

Anil Ambani's RInfra is engaged in the business of providing EPC services, power distribution in Delhi and also in the implementation, operation and maintenance of several projects in defence sector and infrastructural areas such as metro, toll roads and airports. It has also executed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of December 2024, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.