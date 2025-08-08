Reliance Infrastructure's arms to recover Rs 21,413 crore regulatory assets after SC ruling

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's subsidiaries, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, have secured approval to recover Rs 21,413 crore in regulatory assets, following a landmark Supreme Court judgment.

On August 6, 2025, the apex court disposed of writ petitions and appeals filed by the BSES distribution companies in 2014, which had challenged non-cost reflective tariffs, the alleged unlawful creation of regulatory assets and delays in their liquidation. The petitions were heard extensively, with participation from state governments and electricity regulators, before the court reserved its verdict in February 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In its ruling, the Supreme Court set out 10 guiding principles -- dubbed 'sutras' -- and issued nine binding directions to electricity regulators and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). These directives aim to ensure cost-reflective tariff determination, restrict creation of regulatory assets to exceptional circumstances, cap their size at 3 per cent of the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and mandate their liquidation within defined timelines.

The court ordered that existing regulatory assets be cleared within a maximum of four years starting April 1, 2024, with a clear roadmap for recovery, including carrying costs. It also tasked APTEL with monitoring compliance by state electricity regulators.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has already recognised the Rs 21,413 crore owed to the BSES discoms.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of RInfra were trading almost flat on Friday. At last check, the stock edged up 0.02 per cent to trade at Rs 282.