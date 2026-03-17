'Reliance is using Jio playbook’: X user decodes $3-billion Samsung C&T green ammonia deal

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has locked in a massive green energy contract, and the internet has started to decode the strategy behind it. On March 16, 2026, post-market hours, the conglomerate announced a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement (SPA) with South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation.

The SPA is valued at more than $3 billion, ranking it among the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally, Reliance said.

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While the exchange filing describes the move as a "new benchmark in the global energy landscape". According to a viral breakdown by X user @Normal_2610, the conglomerate is replicating its telecom model to dominate the renewable energy sector.

"Reliance is using the Jio playbook – own every layer of the stack, lock in customers before competitors even show up, and sell energy security to a panicking Asia," the user noted.

As the X user pointed out, "Reliance is building a factory that turns sunlight into fuel." By securing a massive Rs 25,000 crore pre-order from Samsung before the factory is fully operational, RIL has drastically de-risked its capital expenditure, he noted.



Reliance is building a factory that turns sunlight into fuel :)



Before the factory is even built, they got Samsung to sign a ₹25,000 crore contract saying we'll buy whatever you make for the next 15 years.



That's the whole game. Now let me unpack why each piece matters.



Step… pic.twitter.com/IW7kdh7noW — Normal Guy (@Normal_2610) March 16, 2026

With a binding 15-year contract in hand, the user explained, Reliance can easily approach banks with guaranteed revenue to secure loans, while Samsung gets "skin in the game" to ensure delivery.

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Since pure hydrogen is notoriously difficult to transport, turning it into green ammonia effectively puts it in a "shippable bottle," the user added.

In its exchange filing, Reliance confirmed it is developing a fully integrated new energy platform. A central pillar of this ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical clean-energy technologies, bringing the manufacturing of solar modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electrolysers entirely within India, the company said.

"Think of it like Jio. Jio didn't just sell SIM cards - they built towers, laid fibre, made the app ecosystem. Same playbook, applied to energy," X user noted. Instead of relying on Chinese imports, Reliance is making everything in-house: they own the solar panels (the sun), the electrolysers (the tap), and the ammonia production (the bottle), he noted.

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"They're buying insurance against Hormuz getting blocked," the user said, noting that the Indian shipping route offers a completely different, much safer risk profile.

"That's the Jio pattern - build the whole stack, price everyone out, become the default infrastructure," the user wrote.