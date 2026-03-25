Reliance Jio IPO: Talks on with 13 investors to sell 8% individual stakes, says report

Reliance Jio IPO: Reliance Jio Platforms is in talks with 13 marquee foreign investors to sell down 8 per cent of individual stakes in its forthcoming initial public offer, Reuters reported, citing sources. Foreign investors such as Meta (9.99 per cent) and Google (7.73 per cent), along with Vista Equity Partners and KKR, hold about 33 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the report said.

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It added that 8 per cent of individual holdings effectively implies about 2.5 per cent of Reliance Jio’s total outstanding shares being offered in the listing, as planned.

Reuters noted that Meta selling ⁠8 per cent of its 9.99 per cent holding would mean a 0.8 per cent stake sale by the US tech giant. Total stake sale will be 2.5-3 per cent, a source told Reuters.

Reliance Jio has reportedly hired 17 banks to manage its stock market listing. The IPO is expected to be an offer for sale (OFS). Business Today could independently verify the report.

Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Reliance Industries (RIL) was aiming to file ‌a draft red herring ​prospectus for ​Jio Platforms, as early as ​the ​end of this month. India's largest conglomerate formally kicked off preparations for the IPO on Tuesday as it appointed as many as 17 bankers to manage the issue. Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group are among nine global banks selected for advisory roles, the report suggested earlier quoting sources.