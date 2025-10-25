Business Today
Reliance partners with Meta’s Facebook unit to launch AI JV; key details

Reliance Intelligence will hold the majority 70 per cent stake, while Facebook Overseas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta, will hold 30 per cent.

Ritik Raj
  • Updated Oct 25, 2025 1:12 PM IST
Reliance partners with Meta’s Facebook unit to launch AI JV; key detailsThe partners have jointly committed a significant initial investment of around Rs 855 crore to the new venture.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the formation of a new joint venture with a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. In a regulatory filing on October 25, RIL said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence Limited, has incorporated a new company, "Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL)”. This new entity will serve as the joint venture company with Facebook Overseas, Inc and will be engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services.

As per the joint venture agreement, the ownership of REIL is clearly defined. Reliance Intelligence will hold the majority 70 per cent stake, while Facebook Overseas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta, will hold the balance 30 per cent. 

The partners have jointly committed a significant initial investment of around Rs 855 crore to the new venture. The filing specified that Reliance Intelligence will make an initial subscription of Rs 2 crore, which will be in the form of 20,00,000 equity shares valued at Rs 10 each.

Earlier, at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in August, chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined Reliance’s ambitions, unveiling plans for a “deeper, holistic partnership” with Google and a dedicated joint venture with Meta aimed at delivering sovereign, enterprise-ready AI platforms designed specifically for Indian businesses and government entities.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a 9.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26, the company said on Friday. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 18,165 crore, up from Rs 16,563 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 9.94 per cent to Rs 2,58,898 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹2,35,481 crore in Q2 FY25.

On Friday, Reliance Industries (RIL) shares edged up 0.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,451.45 on the BSE, marginally higher than the previous close of Rs 1,448.05.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 25, 2025 1:12 PM IST
