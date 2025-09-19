Reliance Power says operations unaffected by CBI probe; shares rise 2%

Reliance Power Ltd on Friday issued a clarification regarding recent media reports, stating that the company's business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees or stakeholders remain unaffected by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) action against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) and Anil Ambani.

According to RPower, the CBI's press release mentioned that the matter pertains only to RCFL and RHFL, with alleged transactions dating back over 10 years.

Both RCFL and RHFL have since been fully resolved through independent lender-driven processes led by Bank of Baroda under inter-creditor arrangements, following Supreme Court judgments in 2022 and 2023, the company said.

The company further clarified that Anil D Ambani has never served on the boards of RCFL or RHFL since their inception, as per public records. Additionally, he has not been on the board of Reliance Power Ltd for more than 3.5 years.

"Reliance Power is a separate and independent listed entity, and these actions have no bearing on the company's day-to-day management, governance or financial stability," the statement added. The company reaffirmed its focus on business plans and its commitment to creating value for all stakeholders.

Following the clarification, RPower shares rose 1.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 48.28. The company, part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Ltd.

Promoters held a 24.98 per cent stake in the entity as of June 2025.