Reliance Power share jumps 14% to hit Rs 50 level; Reliance Infra climbs 5%

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surged up to 14 per cent on Friday amid heavy trading activity. Reliance Power emerged as the fourth-most active stock on the NSE, with 7.44 crore shares changing hands, worth around Rs 361 crore. There were no exchange announcements explaining the sharp rally.

Reliance Infrastructure hit its 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 241, while Reliance Power climbed 14.06 per cent to Rs 50.70.

The price action comes after Reliance Power received a show-cause notice from SEBI recently, concerning Reliance Infrastructure’s exposure in CLE Private Limited, despite the company stating it has nil exposure to CLE. Reliance Power said it would take appropriate steps as legally advised.

On the matter, Reliance Infrastructure had clarified that it had already disclosed on February 9, 2025, that its dispute with CLE Private Limited had been settled through consent terms filed at the Mediation Centre of the Bombay High Court, in line with the Mediation Act, 2023.

“After a delay of eight months, SEBI has issued a Show Cause Notice alleging violations of SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, 2003, read with the SEBI Act, 1992. The settlement with CLE Private Limited has already been fully implemented under the Mediation Act, 2023,” Reliance Infrastructure said.

The company added that the consent terms under Mediation Application No. 181/2023 resolved all outstanding disputes and claims with CLE Private Limited, resulting in a full and final settlement of Rs 6,503.13 crore.