Reliance Power shares dive 11% in 3 sessions; analysts split on outlook

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd extended their losing streak for the third straight session on Tuesday, falling 3.74 per cent to settle at Rs 44.75. With this, the counter has dropped 10.64 per cent over the last three trading days.

The company, meanwhile, issued a clarification regarding recent media reports on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) action against Reliance Communications and Anil D Ambani. Reliance Power said the development has "no impact" on its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees or other stakeholders.

"Disclosures and records available in the public domain indicate that the complaint filed by State Bank of India pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years. At the relevant time, Ambani was an ordinary non-executive director of Reliance Communications, with no involvement in day-to-day management. He resigned from the Board of Reliance Communications in 2019," the company stated.

The firm further clarified that Reliance Power is a separate and independent listed entity with no business or financial linkage to Reliance Communications, and that Anil D Ambani has not been on its board for more than three and a half years.

Analysts remain split on RPower. One sees an upside revival if the stock sustains above Rs 52, while another cautions of a drop to Rs 37 if it breaches Rs 42. Meanwhile, a third expert suggested the counter suits only high-risk investors given its volatility.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite, citing its recent volatility.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock had found stability around the Rs 42 zone last week and gained some momentum. "At present, the counter is hovering near this key support. On the higher end, a sustained move above Rs 52 could negate the bearish outlook and reignite the primary uptrend," he said.

On the other hand, Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran highlighted a bearish view, pointing to strong resistance at Rs 50.85. He warned that a daily close below the Rs 42 support could drag the stock down to Rs 37 in the near term.