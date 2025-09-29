Reliance Power shares rise 3%, snap four-day losing streak; here's why 

Shares of Reliance Power rose nearly 3% on Monday after the Anil Ambani-led firm said it has inked a share purchase agreement to sell its entire equity stake in five Indonesian step-down subsidiaries for a consideration of $12 mn.

The agreement involves the sale of PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi.

Reliance Power shares gained 2.77% in early deals today to Rs 46 against the previous close of Rs 44.76 on BSE. The stock snapped four days of losing streak in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 18,813 crore. Total 17.85 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.07 crore on BSE.

Reliance Power shares have a beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in a year. The Reliance Group stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Reliance Power's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 40.6, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"Share Purchase Agreement between Reliance Power Netherlands B.V. and Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (collectively, the 'Sellers') and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (the 'Buyer'), for the sale of 100% equity shareholding in PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi subject to certain conditions precedent and other customary terms and conditions," said Reliance Power.

The expected date of completion of sale is December 30, 2025.

Reliance Power said that the subsidiaries contributed no income in FY25 and had a combined net worth of Rs 16,909 lakh, accounting for 0.53 percent of the consolidated net worth.

The company confirmed that the deal is not a related-party transaction and doesn't fall outside the scope of any scheme of arrangement. The buyer does not belong to the promoter, promoter group, or group companies.