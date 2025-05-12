Reliance Power shares rise 10% as firm back in black in March quarter

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd, led by industrialist Anil Ambani zoomed 10% in early deals on Monday after the firm announced a net profit of Rs 125.6 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year, as highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.

Reliance Power shares gained 10.21% in early deals today to Rs 42.60 against the previous close of Rs 38.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 16,610 crore. Total 20.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.77 crore on BSE.

Reliance Power shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 100 day, 150 day but higher than the 50 day and 200 day moving averages.

Reliance Power's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 44.3, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The company's operational revenue saw a slight dip of 1%, falling to Rs 1,978 crore from Rs 1,997 crore in the previous fiscal quarter. However, at the operational level, the company experienced an impressive surge in EBITDA, soaring by 1,109% to reach Rs 589.8 crore compared to just Rs 48.8 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also showed remarkable improvement, rising to 29.8% from 2.4% year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter, Reliance Power recorded a total income of Rs 2,066 crore. Over the past year, the company addressed total debt obligations, including maturity repayments, amounting to Rs 5,338 crore.

By the end of March 2025, Reliance Power significantly improved its debt-to-equity ratio, reducing it to 0.88:1 from 1.61:1 in December 2024, making it one of the better-positioned companies in its sector. The company’s net worth stood at ?16,337 crore as of the end of March.

On the operational front, the 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh delivered a remarkable plant load factor (PLF) of around 87%, distinguishing it as one of the leading thermal plants in India. Additionally, the 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh achieved an impressive availability rate of approximately 97%. Notably, the company reported no bank debt and maintained a clean record with no defaults.

These results were announced after the market closed on Friday, and shares of Reliance Power Ltd ended at Rs 38.65, climbing by Rs 0.36 or 0.94% on the BSE.