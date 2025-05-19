Reliance Power shares gain 4% on Rs 2,000-crore solar power JV with Bhutan 

Shares of Reliance Power rose nearly 4% in ewarly deals on Monday after the Anil ASmbani led firm said it has signed commercial term sheet for long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited (GDL), owned by Druk Holding and Investments Limited (DHI), the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Reliance Power shares gained 3.63% in early deals today to Rs 46.72 against the previous close of Rs 45.08 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 18,510 crore. Total 58.98 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.19 crore on BSE.

Reliance Power shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Reliance Power's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 63.8, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The deal is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing regional clean energy integration, and enhancing cross-border infrastructure collaboration across South Asia.

Reliance Power and DHI will jointly develop Bhutan’s largest solar power project through a 50:50 venture, with an installed capacity of 500 MW. The project entails a capital outlay of up to Rs 2,000 crore under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, representing the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar energy sector to date.



This milestone transaction highlights Reliance Power’s continued focus on capital deployment into high-impact, long-duration clean energy assets, while strengthening its strategic positioning in the regional power infrastructure space.



Recently, the firm announced a net profit of Rs 125.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from a net loss of Rs 397.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year, as highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's operational revenue saw a slight dip of 1%, falling to Rs 1,978 crore from Rs 1,997 crore in the previous fiscal quarter. However, at the operational level, the company experienced an impressive surge in EBITDA, soaring by 1,109% to reach Rs 589.8 crore compared to just Rs 48.8 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also showed remarkable improvement, rising to 29.8% from 2.4% year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter, Reliance Power recorded a total income of Rs 2,066 crore. Over the past year, the company addressed total debt obligations, including maturity repayments, amounting to Rs 5,338 crore.