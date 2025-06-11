Reliance Power shares surge over 7% today, stock hits Rs 76-mark after nearly 11 years

Reliance Power's shares rose more than 7% on Wednesday, surpassing the Rs 76 mark. This is a notable achievement, as it reached this level for the first time in nearly 11 years, last seen in August 2014.

The stock surged 7.48% to Rs 76.49, hitting a new 52-week high, with its market capitalisation above Rs 31,500 crore. Since March 2020, when the stock hit a low of Rs 1.1, it has gained nearly 7,000%, and it has increased 2,900% over the past five years.

Recent gains in Reliance Power's shares are attributed to project wins, favourable court rulings, equity infusion, and a return to profitability in the March quarter. The stock rallied nearly 50% in May, with an 80% increase over the last month, and is up 180% over the past year.

In May 2025, a subsidiary of Reliance Power signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI for Asia's largest single-location solar and battery energy storage project. This development has contributed to Reliance Power's strong performance in the power sector.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.60 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 397.56 crore from the previous year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,978.01 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 1,996.65 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Market analysts noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Reliance Power is at 77.1, indicating overbought conditions and a potential for a pullback. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 5.4 suggests a bullish trend.

Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet in May for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Green Digital Private, owned by Druk Holding and Investments Limited, the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Overall, Reliance Power's recent developments and strategic agreements highlight its robust performance and potential future growth prospects. Investors and market analysts will closely monitor its trajectory as it continues to expand its footprint in the energy sector.