Reliance Power, VIL, Suzlon Energy, JP Power most active NSE stocks; BSE, HAL, Coforge see high turnovers

Reliance Power Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) and YES Bank were some of the stocks that topped NSE volumes in Tuesday's trade by 11.15 am. Reliance Power also Bank led the turnover table, followed by BSE, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Coforge Ltd, data on NSE-listed active stocks suggested.

Reliance Power shares soared 7.23 per cent to Rs 69.29 on NSE. The stock saw 25,54,78,654 shares worth Rs 1,728 crore changing hands. The ADAG stock has zoomed 63 per cent in the past one month and 111 per cent from March 4 level after the company swung to profit in the March quarter. Reliance Power also gained amid strong recent order wins.

It was followed by VIL, which saw 11,13,46,449 shares worth Rs 779 crore changing hands. Vodafone Idea's recent Q4 numbers were in-line numbers with estimates, with subscriber losses moderating to pre-tariff hike level. All eyes are on fundraising.

Suzlon Energy shares rose 1.27 per cent to Rs 67.98, as 10,51,97,592 shares worth Rs 715 crore changed hands. The counter was in news after promoters sold more than 13.5 crore equity shares, or 1 per cent stake, via in block deals on Monday.

JP Power shares were down 0.17 per cent at Rs 17.70. A total of 8,17,70,997 JP Power shares worth Rs 142 crore changed hands.

RTN Power recoded volume of 6,32,51,569 shares while Rama Steel registered volume of 4,39,70,316 shares. The two metals stocks gained up to 9 per cent. YES Bank saw 3,94,66,302 shares changing hands, as the stock fell 0.33 per cent to Rs 20.95.

In value terms, BSE saw a turnover of Rs 1,272 crore. The stock was trading flat at Rs 2,994.10 apiece on NSE. HAL shares advanced 2.04 per cent to Rs 5,112.40, as 20,52,780 shares worth Rs 1,048 crore changed hands. PL Capital noted that defence companies continued to benefit from the government’s push on the indigenization while the geopolitical events in the March quarter led to Emergency Procurement from government, which will lead to additional orders for the defence companies.

Jindal SAW climbed 7.53 per cent and recorded Rs 954 crore turnover. Coforge also added 3.23 per cent and recorded turnover close to Rs 950 crore.

