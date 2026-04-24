Reliance Q4 dividend 2026: Check amount/share announced by RIL

India's largest company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY2025-2026 on Friday. The conglomerate also reported over 8 percent fall in March quarter net profit on Friday. Net profit slipped to Rs 20,616 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 22,434 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Revenue rose 12.64% to Rs 3.25 lakh crore in Q4 against Rs 2.88 lakh Cr (YoY).

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The Q4 earnings announcement was made after market hours today. RIL shares closed 1.15 per cent lower at Rs 1327.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17.96 lakh crore.