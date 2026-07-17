Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 2,805 crore, revenue rises 7%

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, RIL's retail arm on Friday announced its earnings for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 90,409 crore in Q1 against Rs 84171 crore on a year on year basis.

However, EBITDA fell by Rs 72 crore or 1.1% to Rs 6308 cr in Q1 against Rs 6381 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin slipped 8%. EBITDA margin was impacted due to planned investments in scaling Digital Commerce.

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Net profit fell 14.1% to Rs 2805 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 3267 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The company said strong revenue growth and profitability are reflecting current investment phase. It logged double-digit underlying growth across grocery and consumer electronics.

The firm is focusing on ramping-up digital commerce across verticals. The company said sustained momentum across omni-channel formats offset by rapid ramp-up in hyper local delivery/