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Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 2,805 crore, revenue rises 7%

Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 2,805 crore, revenue rises 7%

Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit fell 14.1% to Rs 2805 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 3267 crore in the June 2026 quarter. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 7:52 PM IST
Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 2,805 crore, revenue rises 7% EBITDA fell by Rs 72 crore or 1.1% to Rs 6308 cr in Q1 against Rs 6381 crore  in the year ago period.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, RIL's retail arm on Friday announced its earnings for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 90,409 crore in Q1 against Rs 84171 crore on a year on year basis. 

However, EBITDA fell by Rs 72 crore or 1.1% to Rs 6308 cr in Q1 against Rs 6381 crore  in the year ago period. EBITDA margin slipped 8%. EBITDA margin was impacted due to planned investments in scaling Digital Commerce. 

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Net profit fell 14.1% to Rs 2805 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 3267 crore in the June 2026 quarter. 

The company said strong revenue growth and profitability are reflecting current investment phase. It logged double-digit underlying growth across grocery and consumer electronics. 

The firm is focusing on ramping-up digital commerce across verticals.  The company said sustained momentum across omni-channel formats offset by rapid ramp-up in hyper local delivery/

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 7:50 PM IST
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