Responsive Ind shares drop 5% as board shelves buyback proposal

Responsive Industries shares fell 4.68% on Thursday, hitting a low of Rs 155.70, compared with their previous close of Rs 163.35.

The company did not announce a new timeline or revised terms for the proposed buyback. Instead, it indicated that the proposal could be revisited in the future depending on market conditions, the business environment and applicable regulatory requirements.

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Responsive Industries specifically pointed to global economic uncertainties and their impact on its export business while explaining the board's decision. The company did not disclose any additional operational or financial factors behind the decision in the filing.

The latest development puts the proposed share repurchase on hold for now. A buyback can allow a company to return capital to shareholders by purchasing its own shares, but Responsive Industries' board has decided that the prevailing conditions are not conducive to proceeding with the proposal at this stage.

The company also said its trading window for dealing in its securities by designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

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For now, investors will track whether the company revisits the buyback proposal once market conditions and the environment for its export business improve. The company has left open the possibility of considering the proposal at a more appropriate time, subject to the required legal and regulatory compliance.