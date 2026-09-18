Responsive Ind shares drop 5% as board shelves buyback proposal

Responsive Industries Ltd's shares fell 5% as the board decided not to proceed with its proposed buyback of equity shares at this stage, citing prevailing market conditions, global economic uncertainties and their impact on the company's export business. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on Thursday, September 17, according to an exchange filing.
The board had considered the proposal for a buyback of the company's equity shares and, after deliberations, decided not to proceed with it for now. Responsive Industries said the board may reconsider the buyback proposal at an appropriate time in the future, taking into account prevailing market conditions and the business environment, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.