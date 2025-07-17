Results-bound stocks: Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIM, IHCL range-bound ahead of Q1 earnings

BSE100 stocks Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMIndtree (LTIM), Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd were trading rangebound in Thursday's trade, ahead of June quarter results on the companies.

Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd was trading 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 755.85. Wipro Ltd edged 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 261.90. LTIMindtree Ltd was down 1.91 per cent at Rs 5,225. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd added 0.40 per cent to Rs 5,378.80. Axis Bank Ltd slipped 0.17 per cent to Rs 1,165.75.

Axis Bank is expected to post a 4.2 per cent YoY profit rise, though higher provisions and seasonally elevated slippages may pressure margins. Wipro is likely to report a muted quarter with flat revenue and a 5.3 per cent profit rise, while margin contraction is expected due to lower utilisation and rupee appreciation. LTIMindtree may post 1 per cent CC revenue growth and a modest 4.1 per cent profit rise, aided by strong deal wins, though margins could dip slightly. HDFC AMC is projected to see strong performance with 12.5 per cent profit and 22.5 per cent revenue growth, driven by rising AUM and buoyant markets. IHCL is expected to clock 14 per cent YoY sales growth, with improved margins on the back of higher room rates, though occupancy may dip slightly. Focus areas include deal pipelines, margin pressures, and outlook amid evolving macro conditions.

Systematix expects Axis Bank to report a 4.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 6,289 crore for the quarter, driven by a 2.8 per cent YoY rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 13,822 crore. Provisions are projected to jump 51 per cent sequentially to Rs 2,100 crore.

HSBC expects Wipro to issue soft Q2 guidance, though the outlook may improve from Q3. For Q1, Wipro is likely to report a 5.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,161 crore on a marginal 0.2 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 22,000 crore. Dollar revenue is expected to decline 1 per cent QoQ and 2.1 per cent YoY.

Sharekhan projects LTIMindtree’s constant currency revenue growth at 1 per cent. A $450 million deal may push order inflows above $1.5 billion for Q1FY26. LTIM’s net profit is expected to rise 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,180 crore, while net sales may grow 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 9,861 crore. Ebit margin is seen contracting 47 bps to 17.1 per cent from 17.6 per cent YoY.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects HDFC AMC to report a 12.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 679.50 crore, with revenue up 22.5 per cent to Rs 949.90 crore. The brokerage forecasts a 7 per cent QoQ increase in overall QAAUM, supported by rising equity indices and steady net inflows.

YES Securities expects IHCL to post a 14 per cent YoY rise in sales, with operating profit margin improving to 29.8 per cent, up 80 bps YoY. The standalone business is likely to show 9 per cent ARR growth, despite a slight dip in occupancy. Ginger hotels are expected to maintain strong momentum in Q1.