RIIL Q4 results 2026 date and time: Check quarterly earnings schedule of Reliance Group firm

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) next week. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company primarily operates in the business of developing and managing industrial infrastructure. As of December 2025, promoters held a 45.43 per cent stake in the company.

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RIIL Q4 FY26 results: Date and time

RIIL informed exchanges that its Board of Directors is slated to meet on April 15 (Wednesday) to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026. The board may also consider recommending a dividend on equity shares for FY26. The outcome of the meeting is expected to be announced post-market hours.

Previous quarter earnings

For the third quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26), RIIL reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit. The company posted a net profit of Rs 3.01 crore, compared with Rs 2.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 18.48 crore as against Rs 18.60 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

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Stock technicals

The stock on Friday settled 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 725.05. On the technical front, it traded above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but remained below the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was recorded at 58.23. An RSI reading below 30 is considered oversold, while a level above 70 is viewed as overbought.

Valuation metrics

RIIL's stock is trading at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 104.86/86.66, with a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.50. The company’s standalone/consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.77/8.19, while return on equity (RoE) came in at 2.38. According to Trendlyne data, RIIL has a one-year beta of 1.55, indicating relatively high volatility in the stock.